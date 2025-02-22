NICO Life Malawi Crowned Champions in ‘Sanlam Allianz Sales Competition’

NICO Life Malawi has emerged the winner of the prestigious Sanlam Allianz Champions League Internal Sales Campaign, a highly competitive initiative designed to drive exceptional sales performance across the African markets in which Sanlam Allianz is present.

The competition also designed to inspire and mobilize teams towards a high-performance sales culture, saw teams from across Sanlam Allianz’s global network vying for the ultimate prize; an all expenses paid trip to the UEFA Champions League Final in Berlin.

Through unwavering commitment, strategic execution, and a results-driven approach, NICO Life Malawi outperformed its peers, securing the top spot in this continent-wide challenge.

Speaking at the Sanlam Allianz Chief Executive Officers Conference in Cape Town, where he received the award on behalf of NICO Life, CEO Wise Chigudu expressed his pride in the team’s achievement.

“This victory is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and expertise of our team. It reflects our commitment to excellence, not just in competition, but in delivering financial solutions that secure the future of Malawians. “Winning against strong competition from across Africa reaffirms NICO Life’s position as a market leader and a trusted financial partner,” said Chigudu.

This is not the first time NICO Life has emerged victorious in this highly competitive campaign.

The company previously won in 2021, which saw staff members flown out to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The Sanlam Allianz Champions League competition was launched to build internal brand affinity, ignite a sales-driven culture, and inspire teams to achieve remarkable growth.

NICO Life Malawi’s win solidifies its reputation as a market leader in the life insurance sector.

“As NICO Life continues to push boundaries and redefine industry standards, this victory is a symbol of what teamwork, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence can achieve’ said Chigudu.