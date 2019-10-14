NICO managers in private wealth management awareness campaign

NICO Asset Managers is on an awareness drive on how people can prudently invest their money in order to receive meaningful returns in order for them to meet the life goals and dreams that matter for their future.

Dubbed Private Wealth Management, the campaign was unveiled on Monday at a press briefing at their offices at Chibisa House in Blantyre by Chief Investment Officer, Daniel Dunga.

“We believe that every dream is possible, no matter how challenging and that every dream deserves a chance to be turned into reality,” Dunga said.

“Our experience has shown that attainment of dreams and goals requires both people’s commitment and the help of an experienced financial coach to work with them.

“That’s where we come in. As people’s financial planning coach, we commit to help people turn their dreams into reality.”

He said interested people can visit them as trusted financial coach where they can brainstorm on how they can get a better understanding of their financial situation as well as how they can invest their money.

He added that this service is free of charge up until the investment starts earning good returns but the service fee shall be as low as 10 percent of the profit made.

“Whether you are interested in trying to figure out what they can expect when their retire, or looking to help their children pay for college, or building their own house; meeting their financial goals could depend, in large part, on the success of the investment they adopt today.

“As their trusted financial coach, we work with them to help them define their goals, understand their risk appetite and structure an investment strategy to help them achieve their goals while managing the risk of their investments.

“Our aim is to assist people secure their financial future. We help them plan today for tomorrow,” he said.

The campaign was already rolled last week by flighting adverts in the newspapers and TVs in which they are outlining six steps, which started Monday last week to go on until all six steps have been completed.

The first step are defining people’s attitude towards investment in which they shall be discussing their life goals, personal circumstances, dreams and concerns for their families’ lives.

Step 2 deals with defining and prioritizing their goals in which they analyse their risk and return requirements along with constraints such as liquidity needs, timeframe and any unique circumstances to come up with a plan for achieving their goals.

At step 3, Private Wealth Management service analyses data collected and presents a personal report with NICO Asset Managers expert recommendation suitable for the clients’ goals and circumstances.

Step 4 is to execute the clients’ plan in which the financial coach implements the carefully selected strategy to achieve the financial goals over an agreed period.

Step 5 is meant to be presenting quarterly investment reports, which will be showing how the client’s portfolio is performing while step 6 is for monitoring.

“We shall be advising clients to inform us of any of their life changing events that may alter their financial situation, needs and goals so that we may adjust the investment strategy that still achieves their goals,” Dunga said.

He said they have also been conducting seminars on the same total financial inclusion with members of public for free in which three had been done in Blantyre, one in Lilongwe and Zomba and they will date Mzuzu next month.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :