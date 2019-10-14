FDH celebrates Mothers Day with promotion ‘Kunyadila Anakubala’

FDH Money Bureau, a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, has rolled out ‘Kunyadila Anakubala’ promotion to celebrate Mothers Day which falls on 15th October in the country.

FDH Money Bureau Public Relations Officer, Lorraine Lusinje said as a homegrown brand, FDH Money Bureau celebrates the activities that matter to Malawi and its customers.

“We want to celebrate mothers along with our customers at the time that the country celebrates this special day,” said Lusinje.

“During this promotion, customers that cash out money sent through Mukuru at any FDH Money Bureau and FDH Bank outlet across the country will walk away with two metres branded cloth in celebration of mothers,” Lusinje explained

She said the promotion will run up to 21 October, 2019.

Meanwhile, FDH Bank has also launched another promotion dubbed ‘kodokodo’ promotion which will run up to 20th December 2019.

Lusinje said the promotion is meant to engage existing Ufulu Digital Account customers as well as creating awareness on the product to new customers.

“The promotion calls upon existing Ufulu Digital Account customers to refer 5 people to open an Ufulu Digital Account and send the new account numbers to our call centre number,” Lusinje explained

“Once the 5 new people open their accounts, the referrer will stand a chance to win Itel A16 Plus while the 5 new Ufulu Digital Account customers will automatically pocket K5, 000 each,” Lusinje added

Ufulu Digital Account is an account that people open on their own on their mobile phones using the FDH Mobile platform (*525#) with the phone number as the account number. Customers are able to make various transactions and access various services using the account anywhere in Malawi.

