NICO Pension splashes out K1.2 million to 11 winners in ‘Retire Ready & Win’ promotion

NICO Pension, one of the subsidiaries of NICO Group, has splashed out money worth K1.2 million to 11 lucky customers in the second draw of the on-going Retire Ready & Win promotion.

The campaign, which was launched two months ago and is expected to end in November this year, was introduced with the aim of encouraging NICO Pension customers to follow and access their pension details through the use of the new digital platforms namely; USSD, Smart App as well as Online Portal.

During the second draw a total of 5 Smart App customers, 1 Principal Officer and 4 USSD users received K80,000 each while 1 lucky winner walked away with a K300,000 monthly grand prize.

“The response has been convincing since since we started running the promotion and we’ve seen a tremendous improvement in each and every month” said NICO Pension Relationship Manager, Lumbani Nyirenda.

“Currently, the figure is at 3,700 members which shows that people are able to use the platforms and follow their pension details whilst at home unlike in the past where they used to visit our offices to check their accounts which was a big challenge.

“Our major objective is to ensure that customers are able to access their personal details everywhere they are either in remote or urban areas through phones, internet as well as smart phones”

He added that with just a month to ago, the company expect an increased number of customers being recorded.

