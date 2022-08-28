Nigerian National Arrested in Malawi Over Cocaine

Police in Malawi’s Capital City Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 35-year-old Nigerian for being found in possession 17 blisters of narcotic drugs, suspected to be cocaine.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspect as Chima Okoyi. He said the suspect had been arrested at his house in Area 49, Gulliver yesterday following a tip.

“Lilongwe Police drug detectives, accompanied by Central West Region officers, invaded the said premises at around 15:00 hours where we found 17 blisters of the suspected cocaine hidden under his bed,” said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, the illicit drugs have since been sent to Pharmacy, Medicines and Regulatory Authority for analysis.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer a case of being found in possession of dangerous drugs contrary to Regulation 4A as read with section 19(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act.

