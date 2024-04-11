Nkhotakota’s Fish Eagle Bay Lodge is venue for Lake of Stars, early bird tickets available

Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota District is the venue for this year’s Lake of Stars festival, which has returned with unprecedented fun after a four-year break, organizers have said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

Organizers have aptly described the venue as an eco-lodge nestled amidst the tranquil beauty, committed to sustainable practices and surrounded by lush greenery, untouched beaches and pristine landscapes.

They say Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival offers an immersive experience that harmonizes with nature and people, with attendees having the opportunity to connect with both the music, culture and the environment in a unique and meaningful way.

“We’re delighted to announce that Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota will be the home of Lake of Stars this year,” said Sharmila Elias, Head of Projects and Productions.

“In the wake of adversities, the festival is positioning itself in response to a district that has not hosted the international arts festival of Malawi before.

“It’s time! The ethos of boosting tourism, sharing our rich heritage, sustainability and environmental stewardship embodied by the eco lodge and the district aligns perfectly with our festival’s values, and we can’t wait to share this incredible setting with our attendees.”

Anchen Jooste, Managing Director of Fish Eagle Bay Lodge, said: “We are excited to host the Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge.

“It gives us an opportunity to reflect our unwavering commitment to uplift communities, showcase Nkhotakota’s warm-hearted hospitality and unique offerings to the world.”

According to organizers, Nkhotakota is often overlooked when promoting tourism and this year, Lake of Stars is bringing the spotlight to the district.

The Fish Eagle Bay eco-lodge, they add, is located in a stunning marine bay in Nkhotakota district, which it is well-known for.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to discover what Nkhotakota can offer. We want people to see that Nkhotakota has it all – unforgettable beaches, wildlife and culture,” said Ben Tonho, Nkhotakota District Commissioner.

Zilanie Gondwe, Head of Media, PR and Relationships, said: “Location is everything. Nkotakota is an extraordinary setting which will challenge imaginations and create unforgettable experiences for attendees.

“In the spirit of umunthu, LOS returns by choosing a fantastic tourism site and to help mitigate the impacts of climate change on our lakeshore by rallying Malawi and tourists from all around the world to Nkhotakota. A festival of this magnitude will bring much needed economic impact and moral support”.

In addition to unveiling the new location, organizers say they are selling early bird tickets, offering attendees a special opportunity to secure their passes at a discounted rate.

“We understand the importance of making the festival accessible, which is why we’re thrilled to offer early bird tickets,” added Sharmila Elias.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for music lovers and environmental enthusiasts alike to join us for an unforgettable weekend of music, art, culture and sustainability.”

Early bird tickets will be available from Friday, 12th of April, 2024, at selected ticket sales outlets in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Scheduled for 6th to 8th September, this year’s edition promises unprecedented fun for it coincides with the festival’s 20th anniversary and aligns with Malawi’s 60th independence celebrations, according to organizers.

The festival was last held in 2019, after which scores of fun seekers were denied of their much needed entertainment and fun.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!