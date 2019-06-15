Nkuliwa’s penalty earns KB points against Ntopwa

Wild Nkuliwa’s first half  penalty proved decisive as a new look  Kamuzu Barracks (KB) overcame a stubborn Ntopwa United   at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

KB coach Billy Phambala : Good to win

Ntopwa United defender fouled  a KB striker  and  Nkuliwa  slotted home the spot-kick, to the  relief  of their coach Billy Phambala, who stood on the touchline for the entire game  doing some pep talk.

But Ntopwa   have nobody to blame for failure to win the game as they  wasted  more than seven scoring opportunities especially in the second half.

The notable chance came in the 89th minute when  Jailosi  exchanged passes with team-mate  Osagie, who on a man to man position with the goalkeeper failed to secure an equalizer.

Ntopwa, who displayed brilliant football lacked composure inside the box, as their strikers were jittery to shoot on the goal despite breaking the visitors defence several time.

Without several key players like Lemani Nthara in goals, Dave Banda, Kelvin Hanganda and Diofu Simaone, Kamuzu Barracks struggled to they misplaced passes and failed to tick.

The soldiers could have scored a second goal  when  Jide Mbandambanda  rolled a perfect cut-back for  compatriot Wild Nkuliwa , but  his shot was tamed by Ntopwa goalkeeper.

In the first half  Ntopwa’s  stubborn and resilient performance proved more than a foil for  Kamuzu Barracks  blunt attack.

Ntopwa United owner, Osman  Jomo  praised his charges for their performance despite the defeat.

“I thought my team played extremely well with great heart and we limited  Kamuzu Barracks to very few chances.

“The game hinged on one or two penalty decisions. We had a penalty disallowed  but we showed great spirit and I’m very proud of my team.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get any points but I think our fans know we’re not a walkover any more.”

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala said getting three points against a team they had no clue was not a joke.

“We were playing against a team with had no idea. Iam so proud of my boys for the maximum points,” said Phambala.

Kamuzu Barracks next game is on Sunday against Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium

