Nkuliwa’s penalty earns KB points against Ntopwa

Wild Nkuliwa’s first half penalty proved decisive as a new look Kamuzu Barracks (KB) overcame a stubborn Ntopwa United at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Ntopwa United defender fouled a KB striker and Nkuliwa slotted home the spot-kick, to the relief of their coach Billy Phambala, who stood on the touchline for the entire game doing some pep talk.

But Ntopwa have nobody to blame for failure to win the game as they wasted more than seven scoring opportunities especially in the second half.

The notable chance came in the 89th minute when Jailosi exchanged passes with team-mate Osagie, who on a man to man position with the goalkeeper failed to secure an equalizer.

Ntopwa, who displayed brilliant football lacked composure inside the box, as their strikers were jittery to shoot on the goal despite breaking the visitors defence several time.

Without several key players like Lemani Nthara in goals, Dave Banda, Kelvin Hanganda and Diofu Simaone, Kamuzu Barracks struggled to they misplaced passes and failed to tick.

The soldiers could have scored a second goal when Jide Mbandambanda rolled a perfect cut-back for compatriot Wild Nkuliwa , but his shot was tamed by Ntopwa goalkeeper.

In the first half Ntopwa’s stubborn and resilient performance proved more than a foil for Kamuzu Barracks blunt attack.

Ntopwa United owner, Osman Jomo praised his charges for their performance despite the defeat.

“I thought my team played extremely well with great heart and we limited Kamuzu Barracks to very few chances.

“The game hinged on one or two penalty decisions. We had a penalty disallowed but we showed great spirit and I’m very proud of my team.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get any points but I think our fans know we’re not a walkover any more.”

Kamuzu Barracks coach, Billy Phambala said getting three points against a team they had no clue was not a joke.

“We were playing against a team with had no idea. Iam so proud of my boys for the maximum points,” said Phambala.

Kamuzu Barracks next game is on Sunday against Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :