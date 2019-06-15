5 countries postpone Malawi Trade Fair participation due to political instability

Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has postponed the Malawi International Trade Fair after five countries pulled out due to political uncertainty in the country.

The trade fair was scheduled to take place from June 20 to 30 under the theme ‘achieving competitiveness through integration into regional value chains.

MCCI says in a statement the trade fair has now been rescheduled to August from August 6 to 15, 2019.

MCCI says Indonesia, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and China had pulled out leaving Zimbabwe alone as an international exhibitor due to the political tension prevailing in the country following the May 21 presidential election results which the opposition Malawi Cingress Party (MCP) and UTM claim were manipulated in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika.

“Being an international trade fair, participation of international exhibitors is key at the MITF,” says MCCI.

MCCI says it hopes by August, the political uncertainty and tension would have been cleared

