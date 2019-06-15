Teacher students strike over poor hygiene, allowances

Student teachers at Kasungu Teachers College have gone on indefinite strike to force management improve on hygiene sanitation and poor diet.

The teacher students are also demanding an unpaid two-month allowance which they are entitled to after practical teaching.

Students Union president Emmanuel Shumba said there is no good sanitation at the college as toilets have no water.

“In addition, there are no disinfectants, cleaning brushes and other useful materials for hygiene. We are staying like animals at the campus,” said Shumba.

He also complained of poor diet at the 360 strong student institution.

Shumba said the teacher students are struggling to get their two-month allowance for practical teaching, saying management is just giving a deaf ear to the pleads for the allowances.

There was no immediate comment from management but Shumba said the strike will continue until their demands are met.

