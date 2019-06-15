Judiciary tips journalists on reporting poll cases

Judiciary has sprung up fast enough to tip journalists on how best to report on the high profile presidential election case and other parliamentary poll cases.

Registrar of the Supreme Court and the High Court Agnes Patemba has asked journalists to report responsibly on all election related cases going on in the country’s courts.

“…avoid commenting on the matters and expressing opinions on the same until such a time when the matters will be concluded in court,” says Patemba.

Patemba said the media houses are free to cover the proceedings from the press gallery while the public is welcome to attend hearings subject to availability of space.

Only two officials from each party were allowed to attend the preliminary hearing of the presidential poll challenge case in Lilongwe due to limited space in the High Court turned Constitutional court room.

