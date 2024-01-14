No party colours at Chilembwe Day event, say PIM officials

Organizers of the John Chilembwe Day commemoration are advising political party cadres against putting on party colours at the event in Chiradzulu, on Monday.

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will be in attendance.

Davis Kambewa, Deputy Secretary for the African Baptist Assembly of PIM saying the tendency of putting on party colours fuels political violence.

On the event, Kambewa said this year, the day will be commemorated under the theme, “Extend our territory, Lord.”

Born in 1871, Chilembwe, who led a resistance against the ill-treatment of Africans working on European-owned plantations, died on February 3rd, 1915.

Kambewa said that in the spirit of unity and peace, political party followers have been advised to refrain from wearing party regalia at the event.

