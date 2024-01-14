Egenco says maintenance works for hydro power stations going on well

Officials from state run power generators, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) say maintenance works for Nkula A and B hydro power stations are doing on well.

The maintenance works are leaving the country without power for hours, between five to seven hours each day.

Engineers are replacing screens as well as trash bins to protect power-generating machines from damage at Nkula A and Nkula B hydropower stations.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for EGENCO, Maxon Chitawo, expressed hope of reconnecting the hydropower stations to the electric grid soon saying the work is taking shape as planned.

“We can assure Malawians that the work will be completed as scheduled,” said Chitawo.

The repair works have taken out about 135.1 megawatts from the national grid. The exercise is expected to prevent clogging of fine screens thereby avoiding frequent shutdowns leading to power outages.

The works started on Saturday and are expected to end on Monday.

