Police arrest boy, 15, for killing sister over argument in use of a pot

Police in Balaka have arrested a 15-year-old boy (name withheld) who stabbed to death his 26-year-old elder sister over an argument on the use of a cooking pot.

The boy allegedly stabbed to death his sister, Fyness Chapweteka last week in Mangochi after they argued over a cooking pot.

Police say he has been apprehended in Balaka where he was hiding.

The fugitive boy has been on run after commiting the crime due to misunderstandings which arose over a new pot.

According to Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer, Amina Tepani Daudi, the suspect mingled with street kids and was staying at certain drinking joint within the town.

“After hearing the news from various media houses that the boy was wanted by Mangochi Police, some well-wishers who come from the same area with the suspect on January 13, 2024 spotted him at the drinking joint at Mgawanyemba Area and later tipped Balaka Police who arrested him.

“Meanwhile, the boy has been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code waiting for court appearance,” Daudi said.

Police have therefore, extended their gratitude to members of the public for their support in the fight against crime and thanked all media houses for their support by conveying the message to the public.

The suspect, who comes from Mtendere Village, Traditional Authority Chilipa in Mangochi fled his village on January 11th, 2024 while her sister was battling for her life in a pool of blood after stabbing her with a knife when she cautioned him not to use her new pot to roast maize.

The victim was rushed to Phirilongwe Health Center by her mother where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

