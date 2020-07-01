No room for politics in Malawi sports administration – Analyst

One of renowned sports analyst Charles Nyirenda has urged sports administrators not to associate themselves with partisan politics.

Nyirenda said this can jeopardize their work hence affecting the development of various sporting disciplines in the country.

“Sports administrators should always know what they are doing. For a long time we have been blaming government that it is not being supportive to sports. Government is not the problem but the administrators are the problem,” Nyirenda told a local radio.

He therefore advised all sports associations to come up with stTategic plans.

“Everywhere you go seeking help they always ask you to present a strategic plan so it is ideal to always have a strategic plan. Let them have their strategic plans in place and go to government they will be assisted,” he said.

“Football Association of Malawi (FAM) recently received funding from FIFA extra money is coming. As an association, they should have already planned what the money will be used for,” added Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said he is confident that the new Head of State Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who once served as Chairperson for Malawi National Sports Council during the late Bingu wa Mutharika era will consider sports development in the country.

