FA Malawi warns non-registered agents on player transfers, only 4 are eligible

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned that it will take strong disciplinary action against those who claim to be soccer agents and but without licence or proper documents.

In a statement released by FAM signed by its general secretary Alfred Gift Gunda, all transfers whether local or international involving non-registered intermediaries shall not be attended by the FA.

“In order to address the situation of non-registered persons engaging in players’ transfers, FAM will not hesitate to take strong disciplinary action against any such individuals, clubs and officials,” reads part of the statement.

It adds: “Any transfers that may involve non-registered intermediaries shall not be attended by the Association and shall be sanctioned accordingly”.

In Pursuant to article 6.3 of the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries (the “Intermediary Regulations”) which came into force on 1 April 2015, the Football Association of Malawi has since announced and publish four names of registered intermediaries for the period 1st June 2020 to 31st May 2021.

These are Lunjika Graham Sipho Moyo, Felix Sapao, Mwayi Msungama and former Flames international striker Jimmy Zakazaka.

“All League Clubs – i.e. the Super League, Premier Division, Division One, Division Two, Youth and Women’s –Leagues are therefore required to work only with registered intermediaries in matters of players’ transfers” said Gunda in the statement.

The transfers include both local and international.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!