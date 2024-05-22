No x-ray services at Machinga hospital as the machine broke 2 months ago

Machinga district hospital has, for two months now, not been offering X-ray services to patients, due to a faulty x-ray machine, forcing authorities to refer patients to private health facilities, it has been revealed.

One parent who opted for anonymity has told us that he was forced to travel to a CHAM facility, St. Luke’s Hospital in Zomba with his injured child, where he paid about K8 000 for an X-ray service.

Spokesperson for the facility Wongani Nyirenda has conceded the development, saying they are failing to maintain the machine as it is under a contractual obligation between the ministry of health and an independent technician who is responsible for its maintenance.

He says they have already informed the ministry on this.

A health rights activist, George Jobe says this is a burden to poor Malawians, hence urging the government to ensure that its health facilities are responsible for the referral fees, which will assist in a quick maintenance of such equipment, to avoid losses being encountered due to the referrals.

