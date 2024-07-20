NOCMA making strides in transporting fuel via rail transport

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has expressed satisfaction with the strides it is making in transporting fuel through rail transport.

NOCMA Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama stated in an interview on Friday that bringing fuel into the country using rail transport will help Malawi cut costs on transportation.

Kanyama said this aligns well with the vision of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his administration to revamp the rail infrastructure in an effort to reduce the cost of transporting goods and services to and from outside Malawi.

On Saturday, NOCMA received 20 wagons of fuel, with each loading around 40, 000 litres. This means that Malawi received 800, 000 litres of diesel via the train.

Speaking to journalists after the arrival of the wagons, Depot Manager Michael Malanga said from August 2023 to June this year, the depot has received 23 million litres of diesel via the train.

“As NOCMA, we are having a number of initiatives to implement Malawi 2063, and one of them is to diversify our our means of transporting fuel into the country. So apart from getting fuel through the road, we are also getting fuel from Nacala through rail transport,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!