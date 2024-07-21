Plan International accused of staging a fraudulent public auction sale

What started as a regular public auction sale has turned into a nightmare for Plan International as participants have let out their fangs questioning the entire process.

It has emerged that some people who participated in a public auction sale of goods such as Cars, office furniture and Laptops by Plan International in Lilongwe on Saturday are not comfortable with the process that ensued and have since described the auction process as fraudulent.

The concerned people have made strong allegations that the Auctioneer tasked to manage the public auction sale had his own bidders including some connected to Plan International who were visibly favoured during the auction sale.

One of the people who opted for anonymity has made a shocking revelation, for instance, alleging that some goods such as vehicles were sold to low bidders leaving out those who showed interest to buy the same goods at higher prices.

However, Plan International has come out strong in defense of its institution, refuting the allegations as baseless.

Their Head of communications, Advocacy and Campaigns Winnie Botha has vehemently denied that her institution’s members of staff bought some goods during the sale.

She has however asked those with evidence of corrupt dealings in the auction sale to report to the institution arguing the organization believes in transparency and accountability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!