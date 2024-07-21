Chithyola submits nomination for SG position, says he will work with anyone to strengthen MCP

Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda brought City Centre in Lilongwe to a halt on Saturday afternoon as he made his way to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Headquarters to present his nomination papers as evidence of his interest in the position of party secretary general (SG).

Speaking after presenting his papers, Chithyola said he will continue to work with various leaders in the party to ensure it remains strong.

He said all he wants is to rebuild the party, respect people in the party, and support President Lazarus Chakwera.

He has, however, promised to pay all the bills the headquarters has accumulated over the years and work with the youth at all levels.

The MCP Regional Chairperson for the Center, Patrick Zebron Chilondola, said the competition for various positions in the coming elective conference justifies that the party is democratic.

MCP is expected to hold its elective convention from August 8–10 this year.

