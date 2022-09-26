Nocma says fuel situation has stabilised

September 26, 2022
Officials from National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) say  the fuel situation in the country has now stabilised following the swift intervention by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.
Nocma Acting Chief Executive Officer Hellen Buluma says NOCMA has managed to bring into the country 224 Trucks out of the planned 300 Trucks representing a total of 6.9 million litres.

NOCMA Deputy CEO Hellen Buluma – Pic by Gladys Kamakanda
Buluma has told the Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiring into fuel situation, that currently, 22 Trucks carrying fuel are on the way.
She said at the moment, the fuel situation is going towards stabilization as situation in Lilongwe has now improved.
According to Buluma, there are challenges in Blantyre where long queues were reported on Diesel. She has assured that NOCMA is working on resolving the problem as two million litres of Diesel have been loaded at Beira.
On his part, Martin Msimuko, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) director has said since  last week’s meeting they have brought into the country 85 trucks of fuel representing 4.3 million litres and 80 Trucks are on the way.
He has however said that, they are still facing challenges on foreign exchange as they have a deficit of US$9 million for the month of September and still in short of US$22 million for the month of October.

