Nomads abolish TD role, to hire new coach: Osman’s future uncertain, Bob to be assistant coach

March 11, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Be Forward Wanderers technical panel will be reorganised as the club will scrape off the technical director (TD) post currently held by Yasin  Osman, club chairperson Gift Mkandawire has said.

Yasin Osman could be sacked

Mkandawire said the move was already agreed by executive and  plans to hire new head  coach to replace Bob Mpinganjira who would be relegated to an assistant role.

He said once approved by board of trustees, the club will implement the changes.

Mkandawire said the plans to ring changes has been done  “after a thorough review of the technical panel set up as well as  our performance last season.

Currently, Nomads technical panel comprises technical director Osman, Mpinganjira, Team manager  Madeira and his assistant Allan Kamanga, who also doubles as assistant coach.

Mkandawire said only Mpinganjira and Madeira are assured of contract extensions with the Lali Lubani Road side.

Last season, the Nomads were dethroned as TNM Super League champions by their age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and could only find solace in the runners-up slot.

But they won the Fisd Challenge Cup, were losing finalists in the Carlsberg Cup and were booted out in the semi-finals of the Airtel Top 8.

