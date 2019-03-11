Malawi army, police default bills owned to water boards: MDAs contributing to utility bodies’ woes

The water providers in the country are owed in excess of K20 billion in unpaid bills by Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Services, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) thereby denying the five water boards the opportunity for total financial independence, according to Water Boards Management Report seen by Nyasa Times .

The five public utility bodies squeezed to the bone are; Blantyre Water Board (BWB), Lilongwe Water Board (LWB), Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), Central Region Water Board (CRWB) and Southern Region Water Boards (SRWB).

The report shows the army leads the list of defaulters with K12.3 billion Water bills.

Police is has a K4 billion unpaid bill to the utility providers.

State Residences has an outstanding unpaid bill of K3 billion.

According to the report, Malawi Prisons owe the water boards K1.7 in unpaid water bills.

Ministry of Health fail to square a K1.1 million water bill.

Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament chairperson Rhino Chiphiko said institutions need to understand the importance of paying for their bills.

He condemened government for the scenario where utility bodies have been owed billions of kwachas by MDAs, a development that has cramped on their operations.

Chiphiko said “it is not good” for government to be getting “water without paying for it.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :