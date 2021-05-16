Nomads complete first round with 2-1 win over Civil, secure FDH Cup seeded slot

Mighty Wanderers have completed TNM Super League first round with a 2-1 away win over Civil Service FC and have since secured a seeded slot in the inaugural FDH Cup.

Wanderers, also known as the Nomads needed to beat Civil Service to finish the first round of country’s top flight league in top eight.

Before the match, Wanderers were on position nine on the 16 member-log-table with 19 points from 14 games.

And goals from midfielders Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Isaac Kaliati enabled the Nomads to bag maximum points at Civil Stadium and climbed up to seventh position with 22 points from 15 games.

Kumwenda scored in the first half while Kaliati hammered the last nail on Civil’s coffin in the second. The hosts won a penalty, but striker Muhammad Sulumba hit the woodwork, before midfielder Innocent Tanganyika pulling one back.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira praised his charges for the gallant fight that has seen them securing a seeded slot in the FDH Cup, which is expected to kick off later this month.

“It was a difficult match and the surface here at Civo Stadium was unfavourable to us, but the boys worked hard to the finish the first round on good note.

“We now are looking forward to the second round and FDH Cup. We have a good squad that will fight for titles,” said Mpinganjira.

Assistant coach for Civil, Elija Kananji blamed his players for not utilizing the chances they created.

Kananji, who at some point coached the Nomads, his charges were coming second on the ball and this enable the visitors to have urged in terms of possession and two goals.

Elsewhere, Nyasa Big Bullets whacked TN Stars 6-0 at Kamuzu Stadium. The People’s Team scored through Chimwemwe Idana, Hassan Kajoke, Gomezgani Chirwa, Zicco Mkanda (brace) and Mcfallen Mgwira.

Mzuzu Warriors, formerly Mzuni FC, bagged three points over Kamuzu Barracks, thanks to Shelton Banda’s goal.

Super League teams have secured seeded slots in the FDH Cup are league leaders Silver Strikers, Bullets, Civil, Moyale, Ekwendeni Hammers, Red Lions, Wanderers and Mafco.

Silver top the standings with 36 points, followed by Bullets with 29 points.

The FDH Cup, however, will be completed by all super teams and 62 teams from the regional leagues.

The draw for regional matches will take place between 18th and 19th May this year with the battle for honours starting on May 29th.

The national draw is scheduled for 9th June with the round of 32 matches scheduled for 19th and 20th June 2021.

The round of 16 matches will be played between 24th and 25th July; the quarterfinals will be played on 7th and 8th August 2021, with the semi-finals on 21st to 22nd August and the finals on 25th September 2021.

