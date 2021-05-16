Black Jak’s “INDZEE” album done

Renowned media personality and legendary reggae dancehall artist Black Jak has revealed the release date for his forthcoming “INDZEE” album.

In an interview, Black Jak confirmed that the album is done and set for June 5th release.

“My fans inspired me to do this album. They have always been asking me for new music. The album itself is built around my personal experience about what music people enjoy listening to, hence the Title “INDZEE”, he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Black Jak has released another single from the album.

Titled “Mtima Wache“, the single was recorded at Inhouse Media and produced by Janta and Martin Anjelz.

“It is a club version. The thought of people who always want to have all nice things to themselves and find happiness in seeing others suffering inspired me to do the song,” he commented on the newly released song.

According to Black Jak, plans are underway to shoot “Mtima Wache” video.

“We are yet to shoot the video. It will be directed by VJ Ken. My Fans should stop worrying. The music is coming. To the general public, I would love to ask them to keep believing. We will make it someday,” he promised.

Listen and Download “Mtima Wache” on https://mikozinet.com/blakjak-mtima-wache/

Or

https://www.malawi-music.com/B/69-blakjak-che-kalonda/10467-mtima-wache/16406-mtima-wache-prod-anjelz-janta

