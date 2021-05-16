Prophet Favour dismisses ‘car accident’ rumours

May 16, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Prophet Favour Ngulube has dismissed rumours that he was involved in a car accident, which claimed his life.

Prophet Favour: Vindicated

Ngulube, who is the founder of Divine Glory Ministry, which has its headquarters at Area 23 in Lilongwe, told Nyasa Times on Friday that someone hacked his Facebook account and posted fake news on it.

“I couldn’t log in into the account and the news spread. I involved some IT guys who helped me deactivate it. Investigations have begun to truck whoever did this,” he said.

Ngulube suspected that someone is up to the worst against him.

“Whoever it is, I will track them down. Yesterday kunyumba kwanga ku Blantyre zazani anthu Ena kubwera akulila, Ena kukomoka chongondiona. Ena atavala kale black black, Ena ati kupita ku Mwai wathu komwe amati ndili. Ndaona malodza inedzulo,” he added.

