Mzuzu Warriors escape bottom of log

Mzuzu Warriors have wound up the first round of the 2021 TNM Super league season with 14 points after beating visiting Kamuzu Barracks 1- 0 at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors have been anchoring the 16-team log table for the past two weeks and Saturday’s win has seen them escaping the very base of the relegation ditch.

Shenton Banda’s goal after 20 minutes into the first half separated the two sides throughout the rest of the match until referee James Chisunkha blew the final whistle.

The win by the Warriors now pushes Mighty Tigers to the very bottom of the table with 11 points from 15 games while Savenda Chitipa United occupies position 15 with 13 points from the same number of matches.

Warriors coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said it felt good to collect 3 points at the end of the first round in which his team struggled a lot.

“It was a good game. After struggling a lot in the first round, we told the boys to work hard and get points in this last match. We managed to score a goal but I think we could have scored more.

“Some new names will be coming into the team and those that were lazy, you will not see them any longer,” remarked Chirwa.

The losing coach, Ted Kalinda, said it was not a day for his side.

“We will need to sit down and see the areas where we can beef up our squad before the second round begins,” added Kalinda.

Kamuzu Barracks Football Club has finished the first round on position 11 with 17 points from 15 games.

