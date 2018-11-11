Nomads hammer Nchalo Utd 6-1: Malawi TNM Super League

Zicco Mkanda scored a brace as Be Forward Wanderers swept Nchalo United aside with an emphatic 6-1 victory on Saturday in the TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads striker of the moment having scored 6 goals in 4 games scored for fun, as the defending champions took total control of the game.

Other goals were scored by Precious Sambani, Stanely Sanudi and Yamikani Chester, while Eddie Chanyuka scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

However, Nchalo United gave Wanderers a scare in the first 10 minutes when they scored to lead the match before the Nomads responded before half-time.

On recess time it was 1-1.

Wanderers coach, Bob Mpinganjira made a few changes to his squad that started against Dwangwa Town Hammers in a cup game.

He leftout Mike Kaziputa on the bench for Precious Sambani, while upfront Zicco Mkanda replaced Peter Wadabwa.

Mpinganjira maintained Nenani Juwayo in goals while Wongani Kaipa, Peter Cholopi and Dennis started in defence.

Captain Alfred Manyozo jnr was paired with Felix Zulu on the midfield, while Yamikani Chester was given a free role.

Stanely Sanudi and Precious Sambani operated from the wings,as Mkanda and Esau Kanyenda were given a mantle to score goals upfront.

Nchalo United tried but the only experienced players who stood the heat were Cuthebert Sinetre and Felix Kamwendo.

The result puts the Nomads on second position with 52 points from 25 games.

Silver Strikers are on third position with the same number of points from 27 games but goal difference is separating the two teams as the Nomads have scored more goals.

Nyasa Big Bullets who lost 1-0 to Masters Security are still on the summit table with 61 points from 26 games.

