MAFCO go down to Moyale, still fighting relegation

Salima based military outfit, MAFCO Football Club, on Saturday went down 1 nil to fellow brothers in arms Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium and they remain second from the bottom of the TNM Super League.

From the word go, the combination of Lloyd Njaliwa and Gastin Simkonda upfront for Moyale Barracks looked very lethal and MAFCO defence marshalled by Paul Ndhlovu had problems taming the two.

Njaliwa’s cross from the left in 25th minute found Deus Mkutu in the 18 metre box but his powerful header was fumbled by goalkeeper Jngolo Chirwa and Simkonda was at the right place in the right time the tap the ball into the yawning net for the Lions of Kaning’ina to take a one nil lead.

The Kaning’ina soldiers jealously guarded the lead until referee Chidziwitso Simbi from Lilongwe blew his whistle for recess.

In the second half, the two teams resorted to a very physical approach. Moyale’s Clifford Fukizi was given marching orders for obtaining a second yellow card just 2 minutes from the start of second half.

The two teams cancelled each other out for the rest of the second half until the end of 90 minutes. Moyale emerged victors courtesy of Gastin Simkonda’s only goal and he was voted player of the match as well.

Speaking to sports journalists after the match, MAFCO assistant coach, Yohane Fulaye, said it was bad to lose against Moyale Barracks but chances of surviving relegation were still there.

“We are not yet out. We will still work to survive relegation,” said Fulaye.

Moyale Barracks assistant coach, Victor Chingoka, said he was happy to collect maximum three points against MAFCO.

“Fukizi’s red card disturbed us a bit but we managed to contain them until the final whistle. We still wish to finish in the top eight as Moyale Barracks,” he added.

From 26 games, MAFCO is on position 15 with 24 points while Moyale Barracks are on position 7 with 35 points from 28 games.

