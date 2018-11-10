Masters end Bullets unbeaten run: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday suffered their first defeat in 26 games of the 2018-2019 TNM Super League after going down 0-1 to Carlsberg Cup reigning champions Masters Security in a match played at the Dedza Stadium.

Bullets were seeking a revenge after losing to Masters in the finals of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup final few weeks ago.

Francis Mkonda scored the all important loan goal in the second half.

During the match, Bullets defender Sankhani Mkandawire was shown marching orders following a second bookable offence.

He produced a crude tackle on Masters sensational striker Babatunde Adeboye.

However, Bullets still lead the log standings with 61 points from 26 games played so far.

Defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have overtaken Silver Strikers as they now occupy position 2 but both sides have the same number of points, 52.

The Nomads however have a superior goal difference.

Wanderers thrashed relegation candidates Nchalo United 6-1 on Saturday.

In other games played on Saturday, Moyale beat Mafco 1-0 in a military affair while Red Lions and Kamuzu Barracks played out a goalless draw.

