Nomads legend Madinga rejects hot seat:  Club debt swells to K200m

Former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers player and seasoned banker, Philip Madinga, has rejected advances by a section the club’s that he should consider vying for the chairmanship post and guided the Nomads in the forthcoming season.

The Nomads are set to hold elections for the executive committee on February 9 while polls for the main supporters committee are slated for February 2.

The club’s main supporters committee, led by its chairperson Melvin Nkunika, persuaded Madinga to consider running as chairman of the club he an illustrious football stint with.

But Madinga said he has a lot of responsibilities now and it will be difficult to serve professionally.

“I would have loved to assist but I can’t manage now because I am too busy to be involved with the team,” said Madinga.

The banker has since offered himself to offer advice to Wanderers when approached.

Recently, the Nomads’ former chairperson Humphrey Mvula said the club’s failure to attract aspirants for executive committee positions was a clear sign that it had lost direction and needed to conduct some soul-searching before they go to the polls.

Mvula, who held various positions at Wanderers between 1978 and 2006, said: “Wanderers used to be a disciplined club with high values and that is why it was called ‘Angerezi’, but now it’s just a shadow of its old self.

“Supporters also wield too much power at Wanderers and they sometimes go out of their way to despise officials because they believe it is their club and they can do whatever they want. This is another reason people are developing cold feet,” he said.

He also faulted the sponsors, Be Forward Limited, of lacking visibility.

Meanwhile, Wanderers has a debt in excess of K2000 million which includes a K59 million debt incurred from the club’s participation in the CAF Champions League in 2018, it owes their board of trustees chairperson Rashid ‘Rashy’ Gaffar and club’s outgoing chairperson Gift Mkandawire K72 million and K60 million each.

