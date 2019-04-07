Nomads new squad ends pre-season with win

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC concluded their 2019 pre-season strength testing matches on a high note after registering two victories at the weekend.

On Saturday, the Nomads clipped Thumbs Up Select 3-2 at Kamuzu Stadium in a game which they featured half of new players.

They featured two Nigerians, a striker and a midfielder.

They also played a bulk of new players like Vincent Nyangulu from Masters Security and Rabson Richards.

Experienced defender Harry Nyirenda also started at the back alongside Hanke Machira and Ted Sumani.

On Sunday, the Nomads managed to beat Hangover FC 2-0 courtesy of Stanely Sanudi and Misheck Botomani.

During this game, the Nomads technical panel made some changes by bringing in key players like Peter Cholopi, Zicco Mkanda and Alfred Manyozo jnr.

Be Forward Wanderers team manager,Steven Madeira said they were impressed with the perfomance of the team and said the games have given them a clue to rectify their problems.

The Nomads, who will kick off the 2019 season against Mzuni FC on Saturday at home played nine games during the pre season matches.

They won six games and lost once and drawn twice.

