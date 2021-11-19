Norway provides US$5.8m for acceleration of inclusive education delivery

The Government of Norway provided $5.8 million support to Accelerating Evidence Based Equitable and Inclusive Education Delivery in Malawi.

The grant has been provided through UNICEF and Malawi Government.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Steiner Hagen, said during the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that their partnership with UNICEF and the Malawi Government will work to assist Malawi to meet its aspirations for inclusive education.

“This grant will support inclusive education through policy development and support for implementation with a special focus on children with albinism in the country,” he said.

He believed that inclusive education and recognizing the right of every child to get that chance to learn and fulfil their potential including children with special needs is fundamental in fostering an inclusive s with room for diversity and recognition for the right to decent life for all.

In his remarks, UNICEF Country Representative, Rudolf Schwenk, said the agreement is aimed at consolidating the key gains of the previous agreements whose areas of support to the ministry of education are many.

Some include strengthening inclusive education with focus on children with special needs accessing quality education, improved opportunities for continuous professional development of teachers.

And also continued support to the web-based education management information system as well strengthening fiduciary services and operational capacity of the National Education Services Joint Fund (ESJF) among others.

“This will further help build a robust and resilient education system that will help all girls and boys access quality education regardless of who they are and where they live,” he said.

All schools in Malawi will benefit from the increased services through this valued partnership, he said.

The Director of Technical Services in the Ministry of Education, Godfrey Kafere, expressed gratitude for the support given to the education system in the country.

“Our government is committed to inclusive education and ensuring the realization of the right of every child to go to school,” he said.

The agreement is a continuation of partnership between the UN agency and the two governments, which dates back in 2016.

