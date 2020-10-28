Not all ‘Amwenyes’ are corrupt: Some are honest, hardworking Malawians

Debates dominating public spaces recently haven’t been rosy for Malawians of Asian origin.

If you sniff around—both in mainstream and social media; there appears to be a tacit understanding, or call it an agreement, that Malawians of Asian origin, commonly called ‘Amwenye’, are the country’s biggest players in the game of looting public resources.

It is becoming apparent that many are, slowly but steadily, getting convinced that ‘Amwenye’, who are mostly well-to-do, makes their fortune through defrauding Malawians.

Well, but before we finish casting these stones, we need, of course, to take a pause and handle some reflections.

Yes, it would be foolhardy to deny the role Amwenye have beautifully played, over the years, in collaborating with government officials in defrauding Malawians through corrupt activities.

Evidently, some of the worst corrupt scandals in the country, yes those involving big millions, have always had a face of some Amwenye somewhere.

Equally disturbing is that despite being evident that some Amwenye was a key player in some shady corrupt deal, there cases hardly hits the mark; always vanishing somewhere in the dark unknown.

These facts have had a disturbing effect on the psyche of justice-loving Malawians. It is becoming evidently clear that Amwenye are becoming a protected emblem in the country; that can loot our public coffers and still go scot-free. Only the poor goes to prison.

However, despite these hard facts; we also need to accept that not all Amwenye are in this league of defrauders.

We have several Amwenye such as Hitesh Anadkat, the chairperson for First Capital Bank in Malawi.

He has created employment for thousands in the country and, also, been a key player in humanitarian works.

In January this year, Anadkat handed over a K350 million cell-block to Chichiri Prison in Blantyre. He was moved to construct this 384-bed block, we are told, after noting poor conditions prisoners live in.

There are the Kanabar’s and the Dossani Trust which have been involved oin many charitable works. There are many who are involved in charity but they prefer not to publicise.

And some companies offering employment to many Malawians are run by Asian business community such as Rab Processors, Bakhrea, Pharmanova, Mapeto, Manobec, Kukoma, Globe internet, Shayona Cement, LMD Group Mount Meru and Petroda.

Such kinds of Amwenye are a blessing to this great nation and they should never be soiled together in the dirt of the few ones.

That is why in condemning the bad apples among the Amwenye community, let’s resist the rot of generalizing. Not all Amwenye are rotten.

