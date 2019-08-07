Not just for Ansah but a struggle for Malawi’s very soul
The demonstrations that are wrecking havoc in the country are not only about Jane Ansah. She has just become the symbol of a struggle that has been bubbling on like volcanic larva without release. It’s a struggle for a livelihood, for jobs, for food, for better governance, for justice, for equality, for a sense of identity. It is also a struggle for deleting a system that serves the few at the expense of the many. This is a struggle for Malawi’s very soul.
More than half of those people demonstrating have lived on the edge of society for years and have since tipped into the abyss since multiparty. These are ones that spend their days loitering the streets, sell a packet of matches on the street for a living, those who spend their days wandering around the banks just to watch those who are inside upper society cash their cheques. These are the ones that pick up left overs from the bins outside restaurants. They have no tomorrow to talk of. What they break is useless to them.
You can not tell these people to stop breaking things that mean nothing to them. Those things you think are precious and should not be broken may as well be the dirt you walk on. Irrelevant and unattainable to them.
These are the people, who won’t get treatment in hospital, who will be locked up for years without trial, and whose kids will be given trees for class rooms . The ferocity of these demos should surprise no one. When government after government takes care of less than 1% of the people and trusts them like royalty, they ends up brewing an angry 99%.
We have to drastically change how we govern ourselves. The poor have had enough. The recent developments are very disturbing.
People if you keep on, you will win. Dr Banda, Mugabe and Gaddafi were more powerful than the Peter you are talking about hear, but where are they. When people stood up and mean what they said, they all left the seat, some in honor and some in disgrace.
PAC has already stated after some consultations that there is more to it than Jane Ansah. if authorities don’t listen a Revolution or Disaster is imminent. The Thieving/Corruption by the few Elite at the expense of the Poor majority has reached boiling point. By rejecting the 50+1 amendment in parliament has enhanced this revolution. Another reason for prolonging Demos is already on the table. Drastic reforms have to be implemented ASAP to avoid Disaster.
THANDI ,,,,,NDAKUFILA ZEDI NDI ARTICLE IYI
ANTHU ENA AKUSOCHERETSA ANTHU NKUMATI IYAYI MA DEMO AKUONONGA NO NO
WE ARE FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE FOR ALL
Thandie, you were one of the analysts who predicted that a divided opposition could not beat the ruling DPP. The prediction just came true but it seems you are finding it hard to believe it yourself. Remember that the DPP is not claiming majority of the votes and it is obviously not the case. But our current laws does not require a party to have more than 50% of the votes to be named the winner. This is not the fault of Jane Ansah but rather of the framing of the constitution. Let’s work together to change that law to… Read more »
Well said and spot-on. I salute you, unlike the Kwete Sande analysis. I is an excellent analysis of the discourse, with a balanced view – highlighting the root cause of the problem – the rotten and corrupt means of getting to power and in the end fail to deliver to the people that they have conned. Keep up the good work. Truth and honesty should prevail in the Malawian politics.
Thandie, this is a good article. However to tarnish the image of Jane Ansah in the name of having had enough is not a solution. The obvious issue here is that we have a government that is not popular by the majority, and this is not due to Jane Ansah but rather the formation of our laws. It could be more sensible if well meaning Malawians including yourself started pressing for a review of the laws for the 50+1 which will ensure that the winning party is popular by the majority. Yes – Not everyone will understand the value of… Read more »
Iwe Analyst, Thandie is right on point. Barbarism is caused by the few greedy and opportunistic elite when they want to perpetually oppress the poor majority. Look everywhere, in history, you will find out that this vice of the elite has been the cause for revolutions the world over. Jane Ansah is the symbol of this oppressive elite in Malawi. Full stop!
Calm down Baba. You are entitled to your opinion.
Very Sad – but true
Yes,our struggle is not only about Jane Madando Ansah but a whole rotten system governing our country, a system that is comprised of persons like Jane herself, we have to overhaul the whole engine system if our country is to develop for the betterment of future generations
Well articulated article…
This is a very strong message to those intending to lead Malawi. Enough is enough, pay a deaf ear to it and one day it will be over. Thandie has sum up everything here