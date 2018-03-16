NRFA to bar coaches without CAF C licence

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) says it will, in two years’ time, start barring coaches without a minimum of CAF C Licence from coaching Simama League teams.

The NRFA says the decision has been reached at to make sure that football standards improve in the second tier league.

NRFA General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, said in conjunction with Football Association of Malawi (FAM), they will conduct FAM C Coaching Licence clinics in Northern Region as a step towards qualifying for the required CAF C licence.

“Coaches must have basics in terms of coaching papers, which is the only way that can shape our talents in respective clubs. We will be strict on CAF C as a minimum requirement for a mentor,” Nyasulu said.

He said many coaches in the league do not know football rules, a shortfall that leads to chaos in the game of football.

“Many coaches here are not conversant with football laws because they have not attended any coaching clinic.

“In the coming two years, those with FAM C licence will graduate to CAF C to meet the minimum requirement at that time,” he said.

Nyasulu then urged all interested coaches in the region to go for FAM C coaching clinic slated for April 2 (2018) at Mzimba Secondary School.

“We are appealing to all coaches coaching in lower and premier leagues to participate in the forthcoming clinic because now we don’t want mediocrity in the region,” he said.

The coaching course will be for a fortnight and participants will be expected to pay an affiliation fee of K25 000.

