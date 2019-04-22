Ntaba calls pathologist Dzamalala over Buleya Lule autopsy report

Presidential committee on protection of people with albinism chairperson Hetherwick Ntaba said he has called independent pathologist Charles Dzamalala to furnish the State with forensic autopsy report which shows Buleya Lule, a suspect in the abduction of a boy with albinism, died from electrocution.

Ntaba said Dzamalala did not officially give the autopsy report to the government, including the police, saying this is why the law enforcers could not arrest any police officer in connection with the killing of Lule in police custody.

“I called Dr. Dzamalala yesterday to find out about the autopsy report. He said he is outside the country but he would arrange with his office so that they bring it to us,” said Ntaba.

However, Ntaba said Dzamalala informed him he had already given the report to the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM).

Ntaba was speaking in a radio program last evening along with APAM president Overstone Kondowe and Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) national coordinator Boniface Chibwana.

But Kondowe wondered why the police could not demand a copy of the autopsy report from MHRC, a government organization, saying the police was just playing delaying tactics.

“We have lost trust in the police. This is why we are demanding that the police should not investigate itself. They cannot investigate themselves, they are compromised.

Somebody is killed in police custody; do you need to wait for an autopsy report? Do all the murder cases wait for autopsy reports before the suspects are arrested? Something is not adding up somewhere,” said Kondowe.

Chibwana told the police to arrest all those police officers who were with Lule as well as those who were on duty on the day he was killed, saying the issue of the autopsy report should not be an excuse.

He said CCJP will not sit back until all the police murder suspects are arrested and faced justice over the murder of Lule, a key suspect in the murder of 12-year-old Goodson Makanjira of Dedza who was expected to reveal the market for the bones of people with albinism.

Minister for Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi said in a separate interview he would not comment on the matter as he, too, was yet to see the autopsy report.

Police arrested six men in connection with the abduction of the teenage boy and have since charged them with abducting to murder contrary to Section 261 of the Penal Code and unlawful wounding contrary Section 24 of the Penal Code.

The six, including the deceased, are Kumbilani Patson, 51, (1st accused), 2nd accused Sainani Kalekeni, 44, 3rd accused Lukas Kagomo, 36, 4th accused Katiya Mizeck, 42, 5th accused Buleya Lule, 44, and Wiskes Gana, 58, the 6th accused.

Buleya pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied accusations by Patson and Kalekeni that he knew the market for persons with albinism and that they gave him the boy alive.

