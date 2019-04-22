Young Pastors Network endorse Chakwera for Malawi presidential bid

A grouping of over 200 young pastors on Good Friday endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the most befitting candidate for the office of the President of the Republic of Malawi ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking at a news conference in the city of Mzuzu, the young pastors said it was their prayer that people across the country will want to render their support for Chakwera’s candidature so that God uses all Malawians to make him President after 21 May.

General Secretary of the grouping, Pastor Felix Mbeye said :“We, while representing a very large group of men and women of God under the umbrella of Young Pastors Network have been urged by the nature of our divine mandate co-opted with the agonies shouldered by our people in this country to come out in the open with a message of declaration and hope.

“As men and women of God, we have prayerfully considered it imperative to relay to the Malawi nation and her people what God desires and how He wants us guided in the run up to the forth-coming Tripartite Elections slated for 21st May this year.”

Vice President of Young Pastors Network, Apostle Brain Nyirenda, told reporters that the Young Pastors Network believes that the five pillars otherwise known as the ‘Chakwera Super Hi5’ are a very realistic premise to reset our nation towards a prosperous Malawi moving forward as one people free from corruption and operating under the rule of law.

“As a God fearing leader, Dr Lazarus Chakwera will continue to be a servant of the people with the sole intent to build a new Malawi. This remains our vivid hope and servant prayer.

“We therefore affirm our declaration and endorsement of Dr Lazarus Chakwera under and within our prophetic calling so as to guide the nation on what God desire our nation before, during and after general elections,” concluded Apostle Nyirenda.

Additionally, the young pastors argue that Malawi is in a sorry state in all spheres including decaying socio-economic status as well as lack of provision of basic public services.

They say Malawi as a nation is backsliding instead of progressing. This is evidenced by the rampant corruption in every sector, mediocrity in form of infrastructural projects, lack of drugs and equipment in health institutions, lack of security, dwindling education standards and high cost of living among other ills.

The further allege that the country is dangerously divided along tribal and ethnic lines coupled with impunity and arrogance on the part of the leadership.

