Ntchisi council offices close as staff go unpaid for a year

Ntchisi district council offices, including that of the district commissioner, remain closed for two days now as staff are on strike demanding they be paid their salaries.

Spokesperson for the council Pauline Kaude has confirmed the strike started on Tuesday as staff are demanding for the salaries which they have not been paid for a year now.

“The permanent staff are owed K20 million in a year’s salaries,” said Kaude.

There 47 permanent members of staff on the council payroll.

Kaude blamed some traders and vendors in the district whom she accused of refusing to pay market fees which the council uses as money for salaries for staff.

She said a council meeting has since been called to discuss if some council assets and properties can be sold off to realise money for the staff.

