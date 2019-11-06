Land problem brews in Nkhata Bay

Government is now helpless to resolve a land dispute in Nkhata Bay after villagers of Chamawoya in chief Kabunduli’s area have threatened to deal with employees of Kawaladzi estate.

The Nkhata Bay district commissioner and his team convened the meeting between the two warring sides on the issue which ended in deadlock.

The villagers are accusing the employees of encroaching their farm into the village.

The settlers of the disputed land however say they settled on the land way before the estate was established in the area.

Apparently, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa-Kaunda is is also Nkhata Bay Central legislator.

