Ntchisi residents force District Commissioner out

A group of people calling itself citizens of Ntchisi on Wednesday conducted a peaceful march to the district council offices where they presented a petition calling for the removal of the District Commissioner, Peter Jimusole, over what they called maladministration in the way he runs the council’s operations.

In the petition, Jimusole is being accused of not implementing resolutions made by the district council, lack of transparency and threatening staff members.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has since sent him on a 14-day annual leave and the district’s Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Zondwayo Ng’oma is acting as DC.

In the petition presented to Ng’oma, the DC is also being faulted for not following proper procedures in hiring and firing staff, favouritism in identification of contractors and lack of vision to develop the district.

The group’s representative, Gracian Stambuli presented the petition.

Another member of the group, Kennedy Kapakasa who is also Group Village Head Chimwankhuku said they are expecting the concerns in the petition to be acted upon.

“We are not against the DC as an individual, but we are not happy with how the office is conducting itself administratively,” he said.

The acting DC commended the group for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves during the march.

“Your concerns have been received and will be sent to the relevant authorities. Dialogue is the only best way to address differences” said Ng’oma.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has said the DC, Jimusole has been sent on a 14-day leave to create room for resolving the differences.

“It is hoped that the impasse would have been resolved by the expiry of that period. The annual leave is with immediate effect,” reads part of the letter signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry, Charles Kalemba.

