Ntopwa eye Super League return

Ntopwa FC are closing in on a return to Malawi’s top-flight TNM Super League after reaching the final of play-offs to face the winner between Fomo FC and Zingwangwa United.

They reached the final in style after seeing off Malawi Defence Force outfit Airbase 6-5 on Sunday on post-match penalties following a 2-all draw on aggregate.

The match, played at Airbase in Zomba attracted a good turn up of fans as the Malawi Defence Force team was hoping to make history by being promoted to the elite league.

Ntopwa founder, sponsor and coach Isaac Jomo Osman applauded his charges for their determination to reach the final.

He said: “I thank God for making it possible to secure the final slot because it wasn’t easy as we were playing the semi-final second leg away.

“We played in a hostile environment fans for the hosts who are soldiers and their families intimidated us, by among others booing. However, this did not distract us. We worked hard for the victory. I thank God for the winning and the boys for putting up a spirited performance.”

Zomba Airbase coach Chikondi Sanudi said it was a painful loss because they failed to put home ground advantage to good use.

“We missed a lot of chances, especially in the first half which cost us dearly. It is particularly a painful experience to be out of title race while we were determined to play for the elite league,” he said.

Airbase were hoping to take up the slot following the relegation of their ‘sister’ club Red Lions from the Super League.

Ntopwa were relegated last season after surviving on their debut season.

So far, Baka FC of Karonga qualified for the top league from the Northern Region Football Association League while in the Central Region, the battle will go to wire this weekend as leaders Kawinga FC face St Gabriel Medicals Zitha FC.

