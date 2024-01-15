Wanderers fans help former striker Chande with groceries and some cash  

January 15, 2024

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Central Region-based donated assorted food stuffs to the team’s former striker Jafalie Chande valued at K100 000.

The fans made the donation on Friday when they paid him a visit at his house in Lilongwe to cheer him up as he is not feeling well.

According to a statement, the foodstuffs include cooking oil, a bale of 20 kilogrammes of sugar, maize flour, squash and chickens,” he said.

 

The supporters paid Chande a visit at his residence after hearing about his ill health.

 

The former lethal striker, who is famous for helping the Nomads beat rivals FCB Nyasa Bullets 5-1 on aggregate to win the Luso Television’s Bus Ipite Football Bonanza, thanked the fans for the support.

 

Chande, who also played for Wanderers arch-rivals FCB Nyasa Bullets, was talented but his promising career was blighted by indiscipline.

 

He joined Wanderers in 2016 following a protracted transfer deal bordering on whether he was a free agent or not.

 

However, the diminutive midfielder did not last as he moved on to his home to join Mitundu Strikers and then Super-League relegated Mponela United.

 

He played for, among others, Civil Service United but did not reach the lofty heights of his potential.

 

