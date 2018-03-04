Nyasa BB release flop Kamlete, loan out 5 players in clearout

Flop striker Andy Kamlete is one of six Nyasa Big Bullets players to leave the club after the People’s Team opted to terminate his contract, the club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya has said.

Kaiya told a news conference that Kamlete’s contract has been terminated.

He was signed from Ireland but the hype that has surrounded his transfer did not match his performance.

Bullets have also released five players on loan in clearout as they tune-up for the 2018 football season.

The released include Telekeleni ‘Anzeru’ Joseph, Cuthbert Sineta, Ian Chinyama, Maneno Nyoni and Collen Nkhulambe.

“We are loaning out the players so that they can have a chance for game time.

“Anzeru’s services are being sought by two clubs—Masters Security and Nchalo United— so, too, Chinyama, who has attracted the interest of Nchalo, TN Stars and Mzuzu University [Mzuni] FC while Maneno and Nkhulambe will be loaned out to either Mzuni or Nchalo,” he said

Haiya said they would beef up the squad with some players in their quest to win the TNM Super League championship is the forthcoming season.

So far, the People’s Team has signed Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club, Patrick Phiri from PremierBet Wizards and Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers.

They have also roped in their former defender Sankhani Mkandawire as a free agent from Tanzanian club Mbeya City.

Meanwhile, Bullets are courting Civil Sporting Club forward Raphael Phiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :