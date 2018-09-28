Nyasa BB Reserve  beat Wanderers Reserve in BT Junior derby: Fisd Challenge Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve on Thursday beat their rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Reserve 4-2 to reach the 2018 Fisd Cup Challenge Cup Regional finals.

The thrilling encounter had to be decided through post-match following a 0-0 barren draw in regulation time.

Bullets almost took the lead when they had their best chance in the 42nd minute of the first half but Chimwemwe Idana’s shot was denied entry into the net by the cross bar.

Wanderers also responded minutes later through Wisdom Mpinganjira [Son to legendary wanderers striker and now head coach for senior team Bob Mpinganjira] but was unlucky as his shot also hit the wood work.

It was a balanced affair in the second half but none of the two sides managed to unlock the defence of its opponent.

After 90 minutes, the game went straight into penalties where Bullets emerged Victors after managing to convert four spot kicks against the Junior Nomads’ two.

Aubrey Maloya for Wanderers had his spot kick saved while Andrew Jere’s spot kicks hit the upright.

This means that Bullets Reserve will face winners between Cobbe Barracks and Hangover Hammers in the Semifinals of the Fisd Regional level.

The other semifinal will be between MDF Marine and Mangochi United.

The winners will meet in the finals to determine the champion of the Southern Region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :