Nyasa Big Bullets to Feature in Sapitwa 4 Football Season 3

Nyasa Big Bullets will participate in the Sapitwa 4 Football Season 3 at Mulanje Park Stadium from March 22-23, alongside Mighty Tigers, Ekhaya FC, and Creck Sporting Club. The tournament provides TNM Super League teams with pre-season preparation while promoting Mulanje District as a tourism destination.

The 2023 and 2024 editions were both won by Bangwe All Stars, who were relegated last season. Ekhaya FC, newly promoted from the Southern Region Football League, will use the tournament to gear up for their TNM Super League debut.

A draw will determine Saturday’s fixtures, with winners advancing to the final on Sunday, while losers battle for third place. The tournament will feature unique point allocations:

Straight win: 4 points

Score draw: 3 points

Goalless draw: 2 points

Penalty shoot-out winners earn an extra point

Matches will be broadcast live on MBC TV, MBC Radio 2 FM, and MBC Digital, with entry set at K2,000 per day. Lead organiser Chimwemwe Nyirenda expressed excitement at Nyasa Big Bullets’ participation, saying it elevates the tournament’s profile.

