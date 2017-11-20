Nyasa Bullets bus arrives in Malawi

The much waited Marcopolo coach purchased by Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), sponsors of domestic football powerhouse Nyasa Big Bullets, has arrived in the country from South Africa.

Despite being one of the oldest club in the land after being established in 1967 the last time Bullets had its own bus was between the period of 2003-2005 when the former state house president Dr Bakili Muluzi who was the sponsor of Bullets bought a bus for the

team.

Since then Bullets has been relying on hiring buses every time when the team is playing a game a thing which was forcing the club to spend more money.

Meanwhile, the executive coach has arrived through Mwanza border it was welcomed by thousands of supporters, as they danced around while praising sponsors Nyasa.

The purchase of the bus is one of the promises that have been fulfilled by Nyasa after officially taking over the club from supporters.

Nyasa will take full control of the team for the first five years after which, they will list it on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) and own 70 percent shares “while the rest [30 percent] will be offered to any supporter, investor or general public”.

They will also acquire or construct a stadium, training ground with indoor training facilities, three club houses [one in each region] and regional offices.

Bullets will become the third club to buy a bus year after Masters Security, Chitipa United and Silver Strikers bought their new buses.

