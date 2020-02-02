Nyasa Bullets launch team magazine

Malawi reigning football champions Nyasa Big Bullets is making strides and leaving no stone unturned in their commercialization drive as they have now launched a team magazine.

The launch of a team magazine took place on Friday at an event held at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture, corporate partners, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Sulom representatives as well as the media, among others.

During the launch, the team raised about K3.2 million from auctioning of the magazine.

HTD Limited were the highest bidders, buying the first issue at K570,000.00.

The magazine which will be sold at K4000 each will be made available across the country soon.

However, the magazine is currently available at Nyasa Big Bullets FC Club House and Nyasa Manufacturing Company Head Office which is located opposite College of Medicine in Blantyre.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Administration Officer Albert Chigoga said they will come up with a number of initiatives that will help in generating revenue for the club.

“One of the revenue generating streams is to come up with something new on the market, the magazine will be coming on quarterly basis” said Chigoga.

