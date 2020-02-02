Malawi women U-20 World Cup dream over

Malawi Under-20 women football national team dream of qualifying to the first round of the World Cup qualifiers are over following a 1-0 loss to Zimbabwe away in Bulawayo in a 2020 FIFA World Cup Women’s qualifier preliminary round 2nd leg.

The Junior Scorchers bows out 2-1 on aggregate following a one all draw about two weeks ago when the two sides met at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Dinah Banda scored the all important goal in the 72nd minute.

Malawi stand in coach Kondwani Mwalweni said the match was good but blamed the referee for handing the host a goal which he claim was scored from an infringement.

Mwalweni further said they will maintain the squad which looks promising.

“We will maintain the team and encourage the girls that there is always next time,” Mwalweni said.

His counterpart Rosemary Mugadza was on cloud nine.

Zimbabwe will face either Zambia or South Africa.

Malawi travelled without head coach Maggie Chombo Sadik who sustained an injury while demonstrating to the players during a training session prior to the team’s departure to Zambia where they played a friendly match.

Malawi lost the match 1-0.

