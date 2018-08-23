Nyasa Bullets massacre Mitundu 8-0 to reach Round of 16 in Carlsberg Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets on Thursday progressed to the Round of 16 stage of the prestigious Carlsberg Cup after humiliating Chipiku Central Region Football League side Mitundu FCwith an 8-0 thumping.

Mike Mkwate and Nelson Kangunje registered a brace each while the other goals were scored by Chiukepo Msowoya who netted the opener in as early as four minutes into the first half, Patrick Phiri, Ernest Pedro and Henry Kabichi.

This means that during the round of 32 stage of the 2018-19 edition of Carlsberg Cup has registered not even a single upset as no team from lower league division has managed to beat an elite league side.

Ten teams will be in action on Saturday and Sunday with the winners progressing to the next stage to complete the round of 16 list.

Other teams who have already made it include Dwangwa United and Mafco fc who beat Luanar and Naming’omba fc rrespectivel, Silver Strikers, Be Forward Wanderers who beat Karonga United 2-0, Red Lions, Blue Eagles, TN Stars, Masters Security, Tigers FC and Miyale Barracks.

