Nyasa set up new structures at Bullets: Dissolve old committees

January 12, 2018 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) Limited has officially taken over full ownership of one of the oldest soccer clubs in the country Big Bullets Football and has immediately dissolved the previous Board of Trustees, Executive Committee as well as Supporters Committee.

New administrators of Nyasa Big Bullets

Outgoing General Secretary Albert Chigoga has confirmed.

According to a statement released by Nyasa, Noel Lipipa will be Head of Sales and Marketing, while former Chairman Malinda Chinyama will be the Technical Director for the Club.

The statement further reveals that Stone Mwamadi will now be the Director of Supporters, Sidik Malinga Director of Supporters Development while Fleetwood Haiya is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Konrad Buckle has taken over the position of Team President while Chifundo Makonde is the Director of Finance.

M and M Global will be responsible in handling all team legal issues.

The list of new Board Members include Chigoga, Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Dimitri Kalaitzs, Escort Chimala and Demo Kalaitzis.

5 Comments on "Nyasa set up new structures at Bullets: Dissolve old committees"

Kangoma
Guest
Kangoma

This is good news for mapale, and the nation as a whole

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes 36 seconds ago
kheloz
Guest
kheloz

Way up. . No politics in football!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes 33 seconds ago
lamzy
Guest
lamzy

This is what we waiting for to develop our soccer in malawi

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 36 minutes ago
B.I.G
Guest
B.I.G

Exactly what we should have done some 20 years ago for the development of the beautiful game. It’s not too late though! Bravo NMC. Viva BB!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago
opportunist
Guest
opportunist

Fantastic

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 9 minutes ago

