Nyasa set up new structures at Bullets: Dissolve old committees

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) Limited has officially taken over full ownership of one of the oldest soccer clubs in the country Big Bullets Football and has immediately dissolved the previous Board of Trustees, Executive Committee as well as Supporters Committee.

Outgoing General Secretary Albert Chigoga has confirmed.

According to a statement released by Nyasa, Noel Lipipa will be Head of Sales and Marketing, while former Chairman Malinda Chinyama will be the Technical Director for the Club.

The statement further reveals that Stone Mwamadi will now be the Director of Supporters, Sidik Malinga Director of Supporters Development while Fleetwood Haiya is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Konrad Buckle has taken over the position of Team President while Chifundo Makonde is the Director of Finance.

M and M Global will be responsible in handling all team legal issues.

The list of new Board Members include Chigoga, Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Dimitri Kalaitzs, Escort Chimala and Demo Kalaitzis.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :